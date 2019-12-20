Shop Local Kicks Off Friday

Posted 11/26/19 (Tue)

The fourth annual Napoleon Business Association (NBA) ‘Shop Local Campaign’ will kick off Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

The ‘Shop Local Campaign’ is intended to urge folks to shop in Napoleon during this holiday season. And, if they do they will have a chance to win up to $300.

How the campaign works is participating NBA businesses will have the “Support Your Community - Shop Local” cards. Customers will need to spend at least $50 at three different Napoleon businesses from now until Friday, December 20, 2019. As they do, each business will write their business name along with initials on the card. Once the three spots on the card are filled, the cards can be dropped off at Stock Growers Bank, Nita’s Attic or the Napoleon Homestead.

NBA President Rick Regner is urging people to shop local, “Our local businesses are so supportive of the community and giving back to those businesses, by shopping local, keeps them viable and strong. Plus, the tax dollars remain in and are distributed throughout the community.”

He said last year there were 117 cards turned in which amounts to at least $17,550 spent locally. “When you combine that dollar amount with . . .

