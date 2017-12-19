Sheriff’s Department To Get New Vehicle

Posted 12/19/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Logan County Commissioners authorized Logan County Sheriff Andrew Bartholomaus permission to order a new 2018 F-150 Ford pickup as his new patrol vehicle. Commissioners Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald gave approval at their regular meeting held on Wed., Dec. 13. Bartholomous presented three different quotes and Commissioners decided to place the order with Hatton Ford of Hatton, ND for the new pickup which will have the V-6 ecoboost engine for a cost of $32,854. This vehicle will replace the Ford Expedition which has 190,000 miles and is driven by Bartholomaus.

In another sheriff vehicle related action, commissioners agreed to. . .

