Seven To Graduate From G/S

Posted 5/02/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The 2017 Gackle-Streeter commencement exercises are right around the corner. The ceremony will take place Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gackle-Streeter School gymnasium.

Seven seniors will graduate from G-S, with three graduating with honors, including: Seth Homola, Severin French and Devin Nelson.

Rounding out the class of 2017 are: John Gutschmidt, Brooke Dougherty, Dominick Franchino, Megan Kleingartner.

The class colors are red, black and gold, while the motto chosen is, “Don’t tell me the sky is the limit when there are footprints on the moon.” --Paul Bryant.

The class flower is a red tipped yellow Rose.

Honor student,. . .

