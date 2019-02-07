Seniors Travel Across The Globe

Posted 7/02/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

For the fifth consecutive year, the Napoleon St. Philip Neri Catholic Church seniors have been able to travel to Rome for a religious pilgrimage, which has all been made possible from unanimous donor(s).

This year ten students, one adult and priest of the church, Father Neil Pfeifer attended the trip from June 10-18. Pfeifer said it was his third trip to Rome with the seniors since he has presided in Napoleon. He also noted this year was different because the group was allowed to stay an extra day because there was cheaper airfare this year, plus the group was able to travel to the city of Florence, which offered new sites.

Those attending this year included; Father Pfeifer; seniors: Kassie Breidenbach, Megan Regner, Veronica Schwartzenberger, Markenna Feist, Abby Christofferson, Isaac Gross, Jesse Gross, Tyler Long, Jamison Fettig and Nathan Weigel, along with Charlotte Young, who went in the place of her daughter, the late Alexa Young.

Some of the seniors’ highlights of the pilgrimage included climbing the Holy Stairs Jesus walked in Jerusalem, being able to experience a different culture, visiting Assisi and seeing different relics and basilicas.

“It was cool seeing the architecture from hundreds of years ago, still intact. Plus, seeing a different country and being around a different society,” said Isaac Gross. “My favorite day was in Assisi where we walked up to the top and got a good overlook view of the mountains behind the city.”

Breidenbach added that some of her highlights included. . .

