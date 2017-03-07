Senior Class Returns From Rome

Posted 7/03/17 (Mon)

By Jessica Wald

A trip of a life time. A trip, which would normally cost around $32,000 total, was free to Napoleon’s St. Philip Neri Catholic Church senior class of 2017, along with two chaperones and one tour guide. A few years ago, an anonymous benefactor donated funds for students, which has provided a pilgrimage to Rome for the last three years for high school seniors. “We express our gratitude for the generosity of one person and how they paid it forward and for the impact this trip had on our students,” said Father Neil Pfeifer, priest at St. Philip Neri and one of the chaperones for the trip to Rome, which took place from June 11-19.

Pfeifer said it was a highlight watching the excitement of the students during the whole pilgrimage, but also for many who had never flown before.

Visiting Rome was also a first time trip for Fr. Pfeifer, who said the experience went above and beyond his expectations. “It was the greatest to see one faith, one baptism and one Eucharist; many cultures, languages and traditions; all people of the world in one church walking where St. Peter and Paul walked to bring the gospel. Seeing the magnificence of all that coming together,” he said.

Others attending the pilgrimage included:. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition