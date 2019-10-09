School Tax Levy To Decrease

Posted 9/10/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon School Board voted to decrease the amount of mill levies requested for the upcoming taxable school year during the regular meeting, held Monday morning, September 9. A preliminary budget hearing was set for 4:00 p.m., Monday afternoon, after this paper went to press.

Board members present included President Crystal Johnson, Chuck Wald, Jeff Schneider and Dallas Bakken, while Nick Breidenbach was absent. Administration at the meeting included Superintendent/Elementary Principal Rich Bjerklie and HS Principal Les Dale.

Bjerklie presented the preliminary budget, along with the projected school district taxable valuation. At the August meeting, the board discussed increasing the general fund by two mills. During the recent meeting, Bjerklie suggested holding steady at 60 mills for the general fund, 1.2 mills for the building fund, down from 1.8 mills last year and .35 mills for the special assessment fund, the same as last year.

He said the projected general fund total is at $616,780.80, building fund at $12,335.62 and special assessments at $3,597.89 for a total of $632,714.31 from local tax levies. Total preliminary revenues are at $3,492,908, while expenditures are set at $3,452,105. He said he feels . . .

