School Started Monday

Posted 8/21/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

School is back in session for the Napoleon Public School District as well as the Gackle-Streeter School.

The first day of classes was Monday, August 20. Superintendent Rich Bjerklie reported a total of 238 students from grades K-12, which is a decrease of 10 students compared to the first day last year. K-6 has a total of 125 students, while junior high has 31 and high school has 82.

Gackle-Streeter reports opening day enrollements number show a gain of one student over last year. Last year K-12 had 97 students and this year there are 98 students. Last year G-S graduated 6 while this year’s kindergarten class is double at 12.

Three new staff members and one student teacher have been added to the mix this year.

New High School Principal, Les Dale joins the NHS staff after he spent three years at. . .

