School Officials Looking At Alternative Educational Opportunities

Posted 3/24/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

With the more strict rules dealing with lessening the spread of the coronavirus, Napoleon Public School Superintendent Rich Bjerklie brought the school board up to speed with the latest information during the regular monthly meeting on Mon., March 16.

Due to an executive order by ND Governor Doug Burgum issued a day earlier requiring schools across the state not to open for the week of March 16-20, Bjerklie offered some possible scenarios as how education may move forward.

Bjerklie told board members Crystal Johnson, Jeff Schneider, Taylor Grunefelder, Chuck Wald and Dallas Bakken that the Governor has waved the necessity by all schools to make up the week of missed educational time. Bjerklie went through a litany of items which were discussed during a conference call Sunday night with the Governor and school administration officials from across the state. He said when and if classes resume there was talk about taking student temperatures each morning; a plan would need to be developed concerning checking in and out during the day, bussing issues, to nursing and mental health issues. Also discussed were how a day would work including segregating kids during physical education and recess to keep group numbers low.

Bjerklie noted he plans to send parents who are part of his email group updates as they become available as things change day-to-day. Supt. Bjerklie said he plans to meet with staff to come up with a plan on moving forward. He noted possibilities may be offering classes to 7-12 graders in an on-line type version as each student does have a school issued Chrome Book. It was noted that fourth, fifth and sixth grade students could possibly have access to computers/ipads as well, but then another challenge would be that everyone would have internet access. For students kindergarten through grade 3 a plan of possibly having packets of materials which could be picked up and returned as an option. Also in the mix of discussion was how best to serve special education students. Another concern by school officials across the state deals with breakfast and lunch. Bjerklie informed the board that 3 students came for breakfast and about 5 or 6 showed up for lunch on Monday, the first day of closure and that he plans to continue to offer this service.

He noted that ancillary staff will be asked to assist custodial staff with cleaning and wiping down classrooms, desks and equipment. At the meeting it wasn’t known how long the school shut-down would be in place, but Bjerklie said he and his staff will be working on a plan if schools are shut down for an extended period of time.

In other action the board agreed to move ahead with sanding, painting lines and graphics and refinishing the hardwood. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition