School Offers Funding For National Qualifiers

Posted 10/17/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon Public School Board discussed a request from the Napoleon FFA Chapter during the regular meeting last Monday, October 9.

The board received a letter from the FFA President, Alexa Young, stating 10 members of the Parliamentary Procedure group qualified for the national competition in Indianapolis, IN at the end of October. After discussion the board gave their congratulations to the school’s FFA team and approved for a stipend of $100 per FFA member going to the national convention.

The board received an update from the school’s auditor, Harold Rotunda. After presenting figures and discussion, Rotunda said the district has good financial markers. “You’re. . .

