School Election To Be Mail-In Ballot Only

Posted 4/21/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

The recent outbreak of coronavirus has turned the way things used to be done to an all new level, including elections as well as high school graduation.

At their regular monthly school board meeting, board members agreed to have the upcoming June 9 school board election to be conducted by mail-in (absentee) ballot only. In years past Napoleon Public School business manager Andrew Lehr noted that roughly 60 percent of those casting a ballot did so by absentee ballot already. “This won’t be much of a change for many,” noted Lehr, who attended the meeting via Zoom, as did all board members, Crystal Johnson, Chuck Wald, Jeff Schneider, Dallas Bakken and Supt. Richard Bjerklie.

On the June 9 ballot, school patrons will be electing two school board members. Those positions are currently held by Crystal Johnson and Taylor Grunefelder, who have both filed for re-election. Lehr projects ballots to be made available starting May 1.

Another major change is in regards to graduation for the 2020 seniors. With all the shutdowns/lockdowns, the scheduled May 17 graduation exercises will not be taking place. Supt. Bjerklie said he has contacted seniors via email for their ideas and noted those who responded wish to still have graduation. Bjerklie suggested to the board to tentatively plan to host a graduation exercise on Sun., July 26 at 2:00 p.m. If social distancing and or lock down conditions still are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic other options may include to only have parents attend and possibly live stream the event. Board agreed to proceed with the alternative graduation date. Another event which was postponed was the NHS prom. Bjerklie noted that alternative plans for this event are also being discussed and a tentative day of July 17 is also being considered.

In other COVID-19 related matters Supt. Bjerklie. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition