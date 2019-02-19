School Election Set For June 11

Posted 2/19/19 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Members of the Napoleon Public School board set June 11, 2019 as the date for the annual school election at their regular monthly meeting at 7:00 a.m. Mon., Feb. 11.

The term of board president Allan Weigel is the lone position up for election. At the meeting, Weigel, who has seved for 3, 3-year terms, indicated to the other board members, Nick Breidenbach, Jeff Schneider, Crystal Johnson and Chuck Wald that he will not be seeking re-election. Superintendent Rich Bjerklie was asked if anyone has expressed any interest in the position and he noted not as of yet. Interested candidates wishing to run for office need to file the necessary paper work no later than Mon., April 8 with the school business manager in order to have their name placed upon the ballot.

Also on the ballot will be the question of whether school patrons wish to have the official proceedings of their meetings to be published in the official school newspaper for the next two years.

At the suggestion of Supt. Bjerklie, board agreed to once again have a finance committee of Pres. Allan Weigel and VP Nick Breidenbach. Bjerkle expressed concern. . .

