School Election Next Tuesday

Posted 5/26/17 (Fri)

Napoleon School patrons will be heading to the lone polling place, Napoleon School Gym next Tues., June 6 for the annual school election.

Voters will be electing two school board members as well as being asked the question if the school district should continue to publish the official minutes for another two years.

There are two school board positions up for election. The three year terms of Nick Breidenbach and Kor Schmidt are expiring. Breidenbach is seeking re-election while Schmidt is not. Other candidates seeking a 3-year stint on the board are: Crystal Johnson, Teresa Roth, Susan Schauer and Chris Weigel.

The polling place, the school gym lobby, will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

