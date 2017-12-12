School District To Receive Less Than Requested

Posted 12/12/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

It was noted during the regular monthly meeting last Monday, December 4, the Napoleon Public School District will be receiving over $14,000 less in tax dollars than requested. All board members were present including President Allan Weigel, Jeff Schneider, Chuck Wald, Crystal Johnson and Nick Breidenbach.

Superintendent Rich Bjerklie said the school had requested 66.18 mills and the tax statements will show 64.74 to be levied for the school district. In transferring the request, it was determined that 1.44 less was levied which results in roughly $14,000 in taxes paid to the school district.

Principal Cindy Weigel reported the playground equipment committee is short about $1,200 to order the proposed equipment. She said if she waits to order until after 2017, the equipment price will increase by 3%, or just over $500. The board approved to go ahead and order the equipment before the price increase.

The board approved to purchase new. . .

