School Decides On New FB Helmets

Posted 1/22/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon Public School Board learned about different types of football helmets during the regular meeting last Monday, January 14.

All board members were present including President Allan Weigel, Chuck Wald, Crystal Johnson, Nick Breidenbach and Jeff Schneider, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie, HS Principal Les Dale and Elem. Principal Cindy Weigel.

Chad Lindeman, with BSN SPORT, gave a presentation about the variety of options for football helmets. He brought two helmets for the board to look at, along with one which is comparable to what the school currently has, plus an upgraded version. The two options he brought to the meeting would be $375/helmet and $240/ helmet. After discussion and questions about safety, the board approved to purchase nine new lower cost helmets at an earlier quoted rate of $209/helmet.

Continuing discussion on quotes for the new football field lighting, Bjerklie reported trying to receive another quote, but the other company did not respond. The board approved the quote from Jack’s Electric out of Linton for $10,081. He said the plan is to begin work when the ground starts thawing.

The board discussed a quote from BEK Communications for. . .

