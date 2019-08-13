School Board Seeking A 4.2% Tax Increase

Posted 8/13/19 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

At the regular Napoleon Public School Board meeting, board members agreed to move forward with requesting an increase in mills from local taxpayers.

Newly elected board member, Dallas Bakken said, “I’m not comfortable on raising taxes,” as he referred to a line item concerning a generator and carpeting for class rooms totaling roughly $100,000. The line item contains an expense for an emergency generator with an associated cost of roughly $60,000. The proposed generator cost will be reimbursed through a grant which is being administered through the Logan County Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz.

At the current rate of 60 mills the preliminary budget for 2019-20 for the district is projecting a $38,000 deficit. Bakken noted the expense of the generator is included in the budget, but not the reimbursement, which he believes skews the budget.

At the meeting on Mon., Aug. 5 other board members were a bit reluctant to consider asking for an additional two mills which would generate roughly an additional $20,559 in revenue, bringing the total levied to school district patrons to about $637,340 for the coming year. The estimated taxable valuation across the district rose as last year one mill generated $10,183.04 and this year is estimated to generate $10,279.68 for the district.

The increase to 62 mills amounts to a 4.2% increase for taxpayers in the Napoleon Public School District. The estimated amount of state foundation aid will be $2,546,531 for the coming school year. The other board members, Chuck Wald, Jeff Schneider and Nick Breidenbach believed they. . .

