School Board Schedules Special Meeting To Discuss Spending Cuts

Posted 3/19/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon School Board members discussed several options on how the school district can cut costs for the upcoming school years during the regular meeting held last Monday, March 11. School board members present included Vice President Crystal Johnson, Chuck Wald, Nick Breidenbach and Jeff Schneider, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie, HS Principal Les Dale and Elementary Principal Cindy Weigel, while President Allan Weigel was absent.

The board has been discussing the school’s financial position and how to cut costs for the last several meetings and also held a few special committee meetings. Bjerklie presented a graph of the current year, along with projections for five years, which included figures of average daily membership, state aid, revenue, salaries, expenses and the balance. He said this year the deficit will be around $70,000, with a daily membership of 238, whereas next year’s ADM is projected at 14 less, with a deficit balance of around $183,000.

Greatly depending on state aid, the district’s balances rapidly decrease each year into the future. “There is a strong sense of urgency to do something, so we can stay in the ‘sweet spot’ (as auditor Harold Rotunda would say),” said Breidenbach. “If we don’t change anything, it will continue to compound and it would be bad.”

Bjerklie’s presentation included a list of potential options to help the budget. The list also included an estimated total of some of the options, while other totals would have to be figured in. Some options included: not hiring a new teacher if one was to leave, and hire in-house if possible (savings unknown); combine superintendent position with one administrator position, find a new activities director and Cindy Weigel would take the counselor position ($59,000 savings); RIF (Reduction In Force) teacher(s) and fill within house (savings unknown); raise taxes (savings unknown); eliminate coaching position(s) based on participation numbers (savings $9,000); assign webmaster/junior class as a duty - (savings $1,700); assign extra duties based on extra-curricular involvement (savings unknown); eliminate busing for elementary sports (savings $14,000); if HB 1346 would change from number of days to hours in school passes, look at extending school days, thus having less days of school (savings $2,000/day). Bjerklie also mentioned a few future projects including front door security, lockers in the elementary, and $200,000 of other future projects.

After little discussion the board voted. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition