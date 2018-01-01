School Board Approves Upcoming School Year Budget

Posted 7/24/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The 2018-2019 Napoleon Public School budget was approved during the regular meeting last Monday, July 16.

All board members were present including President Allan Weigel, Jeff Schneider, Chuck Wald, Crystal Johnson and Nick Breidenbach, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie and Elementary Principal Cindy Weigel.

After reorganizing, the board had an election of officers, where Weigel was re-elected as president and Johnson was voted as vice-president, succeeding former VP Nick Breidenbach.

Bjerklie reported the school is requesting less mill levies this year at 62.15, compared to the 67.44 last year. He said the proposed taxable valuation is still pending.

The budget shows general fund revenue of $3,406,126, with anticipated expenditures of $3,494,257, for an estimated deficit of $88,131. The board approved the preliminary budget for the upcoming school year.

Business Manager Andrew Lehr reported. . .

