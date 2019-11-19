School Board Approves Lone Board Applicant

Posted 11/19/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon School Board approved the lone applicant for the vacant board position during the regular meeting last Monday, November 11, 2019.

All board members were present including President Crystal Johnson, Jeff Schneider, Dallas Bakken and Chuck Wald, along with Superintendent/Elementary Principal Rich Bjerklie and HS Principal Les Dale.

Taylor Grunefelder was approved to take over the position recently held by Nick Breidenbach, who resigned recently.

Grunefelder’s position will begin. . .

