School Agrees On Back Pay

Posted 11/21/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Members of the Napoleon Public School board agreed to offer back pay to three teachers who were under compensated. The total amount of the underpayment to the three teachers over a previous period of up to 11 years amounts to $15,036.08.

After a full audit of all teacher’s contracts it was discovered the contracts of Jen Schmitt, Paula Sperle and Sue Wald were not correct.

At a board meeting held on Mon., Nov. 13, considerable discussion centered around current policy, which allows for adjustments to compensation for current year or to disregard current policy and adjust the three teacher contracts which were signed by both teachers and administration. Board members Nick Breidenbach, Jeff Schneider, Allan Weigel, Crystal Johnson and Chuck Wald discussed at length as to how best handle the situation. It was noted previous boards made good on contract mistakes and blame cannot be placed on anyone. Board member, Wald, was granted permission to voice his concerns, as one of the contracts in question was that of his wife. Wald did abstain from voting, due to the conflict of interest.

Breidenbach opened discussion that policy allows to make adjustments for current year. He noted that the responsibility rests equally upon the district and employee concerning the contracts. He made the argument that. . .

