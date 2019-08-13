Schneider Receives Award Of Excellence

Posted 8/13/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The North Dakota Association of Career and Technical Education presented Brian Schneider the Director’s Award of Excellence in the Agriculture Education area.

The award was presented to Schneider during the association’s professional Development Conference in Bismarck on Tues., Aug. 6.

The award is an acknowledgement of superior career and technical education programs in North Dakota.

Accepting the award was Richard Bjerklie, Superintendent, and Brian Schneider program instructor. The program was recognized for: . . .

