Scam Seminar To Be Held In Napoleon

Posted 2/28/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

“Although they got no money, we had several days of anxiety.” And it started with one click of the mouse.

While browsing Facebook one day, Napoleon resident Sandra Foster found an interesting story, in which she clicked on to read. Within seconds she received flashing security warnings stating all her computer information was lost. In order to receive help renewing her computer, she was asked to provide her telephone number. “He made it seem he was with our local computer/internet company,” explained Foster.

“He said all my networks were corrupt but I could fix it with a onetime fee of $400 or pay $700 for the fix to last five years. I was getting more uneasy when he said I need to pay. But, he was very convincing,” she said.

After being on the cell phone for about 45 minutes, Sandra used her landline phone to call her local internet company. They advised her to hang up with the other line immediately. She had been SCAMMED! Foster said. . .

