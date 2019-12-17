Santa Makes Stop In Napoleon

Posted 12/17/19 (Tue)

Santa Claus made a couple hour stop in Napoleon on Saturday, Dec. 14. He was first spotted at the Napoleon Care Center in the morning and then spent some time at the Napoleon School Gym in conjunction with the annual Santa Day event.

At the school, Santa (Chuck Wald), was assisted by elves Sabrina Haas, Anna Bitz and Jada Schwartzenberger. In addition to being able to visit with Santa carnival goers were able to play games which were scattered throughout the gym for prizes. Participants were also able to make and take a craft as well as enjoy popcorn and milk. Napoleon Business Association (NBA) chairperson Helen Braun, along with a host of volunteers prepared for the rush of kids.

This year there were 213 kids who picked up goodie bags filled with fruit and water, and registered for major gifts which were distributed later in the afternoon. Last year there were 190 who had registered. The prizes/gifts which were given away were purchased with funds donated by the Napoleon Future Leaders, Napoleon American Legion and Napoleon Lions Club.

Those who visited with Santa also had the opportunity to have their photo taken by Cindy Essig of Photos by Cindy. There was also a story time for the youngsters in the library as well as a craft and vendor show in the school multi-purpose room.

New this year was. . .

