Salary Increased In Attempt To Attract Candidate

Posted 4/16/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Commissioners approved a raise for a proposed sheriff’s deputy position, along with the current deputy and sheriff’s salaries during a regular Logan County Commissioners meeting last Wednesday, April 10. All commissioners were in attendance, including Chairman Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald.

Sheriff Andrew Bartholomaus attended the meeting to update the commissioners on the vacant deputy position in the department. He said after checking with other counties, who are also looking for deputies or have recently hired a deputy, he is pursuing a deputy increase in starting salary, so the position may be more enticing. He said the previous deputy received $41,940 and is now asking for a starting salary of $43,000.

He also gave the figures of what the county is saving since. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition