Roth Travels To Florida To Help Those In Need

Posted 10/03/17 (Tue)

Submitted by Robert Roth

Firefighter / EMT, Napoleon, ND

Hello my fellow Americans. My name is Robert Roth, I was privileged enough to be deployed to Florida for the hurricane Irma evacuation rescue mission. While on my trip I served with 13 other amazing EMS providers in my Strike Team. They were from states like Washington, North Dakota, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and my partner from Florida.

The company I was with had five ambulances and we were stationed out of Tallahassee. Later, we were moved further south, closer to the storm. We spent time at Port Charlotte, Fort Myers and Naples. We were the farthest South Strike Team for most of the storm.

The last few days were spent in Boca Raton on the East Coast. Our staging areas consisted of us sleeping outside or in our ambulances. During the storm we were staged at a stadium. This was our safe place. We were able to watch the eye of the storm come in just to the east of us. The weather was around 90 to 100 degrees and usually consisted of 70 to 80 percent humidity.

We were able to meet some very nice Florida residents even though, through their devastating time of losing their homes and being flooded and pure chaos, these people would go out of their way to come over and say thank you for our services. They would also bring us food and water.

The patients were a great. . .

