Rivinius Ranch Chosen As Stockmen’s Rancher Of The Year

Posted 9/24/19 (Tue)

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) recognized northeastern Logan County’s Rivinius Ranch as the Rancher of the Year at a special awards banquet during its annual convention in Minot on Sat., Sept.21.

Ron and Marian Rivinius and their sons, Ryan and Dan, and their families operate an enterprise that includes a commercial cow-calf herd, farm and 1,500-head feedlot. Ron Rivinius’ grandfather homesteaded the ranch in the rolling hills near Gackle/Streeter in the late 1800s. Ron’s father ran Hereford cows that eventually were bred to Simmental bulls. When he and Marian’s sons were growing up, it was a 200-head cow-calf operation with a bit of farming on the side.

Today, they each have separate farmsteads, with the home place and feedlot in the middle. CeCelia, Ron’s mom, lives at the headquarters and makes coffee and bakes treats for the family’s traditional daily morning coffee. Ryan, his wife, Becky and their children, Jayce, Abby and Karly, live a mile east of the headquarters, while Dan, his wife, Connie and their children, Bridger, Cash and Cooper, live a mile west of the headquarters. Becky is a trained veterinary technician who uses her skills to help care for the family’s cattle, while Connie is employed by the prison in Jamestown.

They manage two herds of red SimAngus cattle. Having two separate cowherds allows the Riviniuses to . . .

