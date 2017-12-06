Residents Present Questions To City Council

Posted 6/12/17 (Mon)

By Jessica Wald

For the second month in a row, the Napoleon City Hall was filled with guests who attended the regular city council meeting last Monday, June 5.

Council members present included; Mayor Todd Moos, Debbie Sperle, Dawn Foster, Shawn Moch, Jon Starkey, Ron Kerzman, while Rod Kleppe was absent.

Napoleon resident Clark Roth was on the agenda to ask about city council zoning permits and questioned some permits, which he believes are violating the codes.

He presented the council with a letter from an attorney he and his wife hired for their concerns with the city. “We hired an attorney to write a letter and discuss the laws,” he said. Roth sternly asked why his lawyer was denied to be placed on the agenda for the meeting. The council said it was not within 10 days prior to the meeting, which is the rule in order to be on the agenda. “This is a communist organization,” he exclaimed. After quieting the crowd, Mayor Moos gave Roth two different days, which would be available for a fire inspector to examine a house on Roth’s property, which is creating controversy with the zoning permit. Roth said he will not be around.

Other guests to speak at the meeting included. . .

