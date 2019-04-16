Residential Valuation To Be Raised 8%

Posted 4/16/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council approved to increase the true value on residential structures during a special session to discuss property equalization last Tuesday, April 9.

Council members present at the Board of Equalization meeting included Mayor Todd Moos, Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Shawn Moch and Jon Starkey, while council members Laura Henry and Dawn Foster were absent.

Logan County Tax Director/Assessor Trish Laine presented county and local sales ratio studies.

After reviewing the Napoleon residential sales ratio study (2017-2018), Laine said the valuation is currently at 86.4% and the state mandates the sales ratio to be between 90-100% of the sale price. “I’ve been doing this seven years and this is the most I’ve ever seen,” said Laine about the 21 residential sales. “It’s hard to believe.”

Laine strongly suggested to increase the residential structure values, as the percentage should at least be at 90%. “Sitting at the bottom isn’t where you want to be. We should be in the 90-95% range,” she added. After discussion the council unanimously voted to raise the residential structure true value rate by 8%.

The council approved 20 Homestead Credit applications for 2019, which is a decrease of five since 2018. The council also approved three Disabled Veterans Property tax credits for this year and nine certificates of Real Estate Exemption applications.

Laine reported one commercial sale in 2018. She noted the property is assessed at 71% of the sale price. There is no change recommended for the commercial sales ratio, as the median ratio is at 96%.

