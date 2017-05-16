Recall Petition Being Circulated

Posted 5/16/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Local city activities chairperson, Leona Kuhn of Napoleon, is chairperson of a committee seeking the recall of Napoleon City Mayor Todd Moos. Moos was elected mayor in June of 2016.

Kuhn received notice on Wed., May 10 from the ND Sec. of State Office that the petition could be circulated. Kuhn said committee members started circulating petitions last Fri., May 12.

The committee has 90 days to collect at least 85 valid signatures which is 25 percent of the 339 voters who cast a ballot at the 2016 city election. After the petitions with signatures are turned into the city auditor, signatures will need to be verified and if the collected signatures are valid and eligible Napoleon city citizens, the Napoleon City Council will have to call a special election. Kuhn said, “So many people are willing to sign the petition, but not willing to do so with the vindictive city council.”

Other than Kuhn, other recall committee members include. . .

