Real-Life Training Exercise Was A Great Learning Tool

Posted 11/20/18 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

With numerous school related shooting incidents happening throughout the country, Logan County Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz, as well as local emergency responders held a full-scale training exercise dealing with a potential shooter in Napoleon Public School.

The training exercise was held on Sat., Nov. 16 on the Napoleon Public School grounds where the training exercise had an individual play the role of an active shooter infiltrating the Napoleon School. Law enforcement was summoned and needed to go from room to room to locate the active shooter before emergency personnel could tend to the injured.

In addition to Napoleon Police Dept., Logan County Sheriff’s Dept., the Napoleon Ambulance and Rescue and Napoleon Fire Dept. there were emergency professionals from the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Dept., Wishek Police Dept. and Kidder County Sheriff’s Dept., city of Napoleon, Logan County, LC Emergency Services, Sanford AirMed and Central Valley Health, who also took part in the training exercise. The Sanford AirMed helicopter was on hand and received injured from the Napoleon Ambulance Service.

Logan County Public Information officer Laura Henry said, “There were. . .

