Rattei Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Posted 4/01/19 (Mon)

By Jessica Wald

It all began when he was five years old and his dad hired a guy from Kansas to custom combine. “It was the first time I saw a combine. It impressed me so much, I never forgot it,” said Gerry Rattei of Napoleon.

It was that moment, which sparked an interest in Gerry’s future career of custom harvesting. After being in the business for 52 years, Rattei was inducted into the US Custom Harvesters Hall of Fame. He was presented an award during the USCH annual convention in Amarillo, TX at the beginning of February 2019.

“I was just a kid starting on my own and it meant the world to me. Now to be nominated by this big organization is very touching,” added Rattei.

Gerry, son of the late Fred and Austie Rattei, grew up in a poor family, barely making ends meet. At the young age of 13, Gerry left home to help support his family and began working for a local farmer, when he drove his first combine. While in high school, Gerry worked for Farmers Union Oil Company. After graduating from NHS in 1964, he drove the gas truck, but also bought a school bus, which he contracted to the school district for 17 years.

At the age of 22, Gerry started his own custom harvesting business. He recalls his first machine was a Case 1060 with a 14’ header, no cab and cost $7,500 new. In 1967 he went south for his first custom harvesting season and hired his brother, Tony, along with Ken Hellmuth. The crew traveled as far south as the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and worked their way back north, cutting in Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and then back home.

With his earnings he leased some land and started farming around Napoleon. As the years went by, Gerry added machines to his line and earned more and more business. He expanded the fleet to five combines and traveled longer distances, harvesting in Texas, Colorado Springs and parts of southern Canada. Gerry also. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition