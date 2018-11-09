Quinlivan Named To ND Geographic Advisory Council

Posted 9/11/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

One area social studies teacher was recently appointed to the North Dakota Geographic Advisory Council for National Geographic.

Steven Quinlivan of Braddock is the Gackle-Streeter social studies teacher, but also he is one of seven in the state to be a National Geographic Certified Educator.

As a certified educator for the organization, he had the credentials to be placed on the new advisory council for the state. Quinlivan said the council’s goal is to teach students about the world, make them more aware of geography and how it works to empower them to make a difference.

The National Geographic Society Educator Network is a new initiative which NG has designed to promote education outreach across the US, connecting with partners in all states to provide support and free resources, student and teacher experiences and teacher professional development.

