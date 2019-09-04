Public Hearing To Be Held On Rezoning

Posted 4/09/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council heard an updated version for a zoning permit from Anita Fettig during the regular council meeting last Monday, April 1. All council members were in attendance, including Mayor Todd Moos, Dawn Foster, Debbie Sperle, Rod Kleppe, Jon Starkey, Laura Henry and Shawn Moch.

Fettig, owner of Fettig Daycare and Nita’s Attic, submitted a zoning permit a couple months ago for a 44’x100’ addition of a new building, which would be connected to Nita’s Attic. She said the addition would benefit both businesses, but more so the store. The council tabled the permit last month to discuss with neighbors their thoughts about the location of the building, which would be constructed in a residential zone.

Moos said he has heard comments both ways; on how the building could be a good asset, but also how it is zoned residential and the business should move to the business district in town. The council asked Fettig if she would consider moving the consignment store to the business district, but she gave several personal reasons why she could not make that happen.

Fettig presented a few scenarios on how the building would help out the store, the community and how it helps bring in tax dollars. She said she would like to begin construction by June 1. After discussion and questions, the council said they. . .

