Public Hearing Set For Dec. 7 On Proposed Emmons/Logan Wind Project

Posted 11/27/18 (Tue)

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing in Linton on Friday, December 7, at 10:00 a.m. at the Emmons County Courthouse auditorium regarding a proposal to construct a wind farm and associated electric transmission line in Emmons and Logan Counties.

Emmons-Logan Wind, LLC (a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources), has submitted applications for permits for the Emmons-Logan Wind Energy Center and an associated transmission line. The wind farm will have a capacity of approximately 298.1 megawatts and will consist of up to 123 wind turbine generators and associated facilities. Associated facilities include access roads, underground electrical collection systems, collection substations, an operations and maintenance building, meteorological evaluation towers, a construction laydown area, and a batch plant. The project area would encompass approximately. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition