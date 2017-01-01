Public Hearing Scheduled For County Budget

Posted 9/26/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The board of Logan County Commissioners, Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald, reviewed department portions of the county budget and when all was said and done, an increase was requested for the upcoming tax year. The projected estimated tax levy will increase by 3.25%.

At the special meeting on Tues., Sept. 19, commissioners made minor tweaks to budget requests.

With the proposed tax levy increase and as required by state law, a public hearing will be held on Fri., Oct. 6 from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. for concerned citizens wishing to express their opinions over the proposed budget increase.

Commissioners voted unanimously to offer raises to all full-time elected officials, deputies and appointed county employees (pro-rated depending on position) who do not fall under state jurisdiction. The following raises were approved: $30/month starting with full-time and pro-rated for other positions. A raise of $0.15/hour was approved for the county highway department employees, with no increase in wages for the commissioners.

The NDSU Extension agents will not receive a salary increase, as set forth by the NDSU Extension Service.

For tax purposes, total valuation for the county for 2017 is estimated at

