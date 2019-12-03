Public Able To Voice Concern

Posted 3/12/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The public’s voice may once again be heard during Napoleon City Council meetings.

During the regular monthly meeting last Monday, March 4 council members agreed people will be able to speak at public meetings, with stipulations of a set time, the person(s) must get on the agenda one week prior to the meeting, plus they must be kind or they will be escorted out of the meeting. Council members present included Mayor Todd Moos, Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Jon Starkey and Laura Henry, while absent were Shawn Moch and Dawn Foster.

It was also suggested by Napoleon Police Chief Troy Nogosek to electronically scan everyone who enters the public meeting for security purposes. After little discussion the council decided to table the security suggestion until next month.

The council discussed the municipal court report from Court Judge Paul Hamers. One case, the Kuhn/Ryum bench trial, was heard by alternate municipal judge Perry Turner. The court found the defendant not guilty. After discussion between the city council members present at the meeting, it was agreed to appeal the judge’s decision to district court, in a three to one vote, with Henry voting against appealing the decision.

The council questioned. . .

