PSC To Decide Fate Of Emmons-Logan Wind

Posted 12/11/18 (Tue)

By Allan Burke,

Emmons Co. Record

(Editor’s note: The Record reporter was present for all but an hour of the seven-hour hearing. Hence, he was not present for some of the testimony. Information about the project was taken from documents filed with the Public Service Commission.)

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will decide in 30 days whether to grant a Certificate of Site Compatibility to Emmons-Logan Wind, LLC, wind farm proposed by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.

The PSC held a public hearing Fri., Dec. 7, 2018, in the Emmons County Memorial Auditorium, Linton. About 100 people attended the hearing. Over 20 people testified in favor of the wind farm, and three spoke in opposition.

Administrative Law Judge Patrick J. Ward, an attorney with Zuger Kirmis & Smith of Bismarck, presided at the hearing at the request of the PSC. PSC Commissioners Randy Christmann (chairman), Julie Fedorchak and Brian Kroshus questioned the witnesses as did NextEra attorneys Casey Furey and Wade Mann of Crowley Fleck PLLP, Bismarck, and Tracy Davis, and PSC Legal Counsel Zachary Pelham and PSC Public Utilities Analyst Jerry Lein. Fedorchak took the lead for the PSC since she holds the wind portfolio for the agency.

The project

Emmons-Logan Wind is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of NextEra. The wind farm would consist of 123 turbines, access roads, underground electrical collection systems, collection substations, an operations and maintenance building, meteorological evaluation towers, a construction lay down area and a batch plant.

The project area encompasses about 64,563 acres (101 square miles) in the two counties, though each turbine will take up less than one acre of land.

Used in the project will be up to 111 General Electric (GE) 2.5 megawatt (MW) wind turbines and up to 12 GE 1.715 MW turbines for a capacity of 298.1 MW.

The electricity generated will be purchased by Great River Energy, a Minnesota-based cooperative, for 25 years under a power purchase agreement.

The project’s power will interconnect to the electrical grid via a tap to two interconnecting transmission lines. The PSC also heard testimony (no opposition) about a 6.85-mile 239 kilovolt (kV) transmission line that would carry 200 MW of electricity from 80 turbines to the existing 230 kV Heskett-Wishek transmission line. A separately planned 115 kV overhead transmission line would carry 50 MW from 43 turbines to a new substation near Linton.

The towers will be equipped with “smart lights” that will turn on only when aircraft are in the vicinity. It will be among the first North Dakota wind farms so equipped.

About 200-300 workers will be involved in construction of the wind farm in 2019. Construction will start in the spring and be completed in the fall. The wind farm is expected to be in operation by Dec. 20, 2019.

There will be 10-12 full-time jobs created to operate the wind farm, and taxing entities will receive about $46 million and land owners about $50 million over the next 25 years.

About NextEra

NextEra, through its affiliates, develops renewable projects throughout the United States and Canada. NextEra is the largest producer of wind energy in North America and owns and operates about 16 percent of the wind energy capacity in the United States, which includes nearly 14,000 MW of emissions-free wind energy. In North Dakota specifically, NextEra, through its affiliates, owns and/or operates approximately 1,250 MW of wind generation.

Witnesses

While most of the seven-hour hearing was taken up by testimony by NextEra Project Manager Clay Cameron of Juno Beach, FL, and Dustin Jones, NextEra environmental services manager, and questions by PSC commissioners, staff and NextEra attorneys and answers by witnesses, Judge Ward called for testimony from members of the public several times during the hearing, including early into the proceeding.

Every witness was subject to perjury penalties and was sworn in by Judge Ward.

The three opponents testified first.

Farmer/land owner Bruce Doolittle of Hazelton said his opposition was based on . . .

