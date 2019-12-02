PSC Approves Siting Permit For Emmons-Logan Wind Project And Associated Transmission Line

Posted 2/12/19 (Tue)

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a siting permit for the Emmons-Logan Wind Energy Center and an associated transmission line on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

The permit approved is for Emmons-Logan Wind, LLC (a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources), to construct and operate the Emmons-Logan Wind Energy Center and an associated transmission line. The wind farm will have a capacity of approximately 298.1 megawatts and will consist of up to 123 wind turbine generators and associated facilities. Associated facilities include access roads, underground electrical collection systems, collection substations, an operations and maintenance building, and meteorological evaluation towers.

The project will also include a 6.85-mile long, 230-kilovolt (kV) transmission line in Emmons County. The line would connect the wind project to the existing 230 kV Heskett-Wishek transmission line.

“This project has extremely. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition