Posted 7/31/18 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Napoleon Public School grades 7-12 Principal Holly Randall has resigned from her position which she has held the past couple of years.

In a written statement, NPS Supt. Richard Bjerklie read her resignation letter during a special school board meeting held on Thurs., July 26 at 7:00 a.m.

In her letter Randall thanked the board for allowing her to get her start in administration in Napoleon. Randall, who commuted from Herreid, SD, has accepted a similar position in Mobridge, SD, which is only a 35-mile commute.

Supt. Bjerklie said the position is less travel and closer for her and recommended board release Randall from her contract. In a unanimous vote of board members present: Allan Weigel (president), Nick Breidenbach, Jeff Schneider and Chuck Wald, Randall was released from her contract. Board member Crystal Johnson was absent.

