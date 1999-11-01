Prairie Apartments Changes Management And Ownership

A meeting of a group of 35 community minded citizens interested in the construction of affordable housing units in Napoleon was held March 23, 1972. Prairie Apartments was incorporated as a non-profit corporation on April 19, 1972. Board members at that time were Pres. Warren Wentz, Vice-Pres. Clarence Graf, Albert Bauer, Treasurer M. C. Parkos, Orbin Brandvold, Emil Zimmerman and Secretary Lillian Starkey.

A 50 year FmHA-USDA loan was obtained on January 16, 1973 in the amount of $169,300 at an interest rate of 7 1/4%. Board members at the first annual meeting were Warren Wentz, Clarence Graf, Erwin Geiszler, George Lubbers, Jr., Paul Welder and Erwin Siewert. Construction of the housing units was completed on May 3, 1973 by J. M. Enterprises with an open house held on August 5, 1973.

Dennis Schulz, present manager, was elected to the board as secretary-treasurer at the second annual meeting on February 22, 1974 to fill the unexpired term of Paul Welder and has served in that position and as manager for 45+ years.

Nearly 300 folks have called Prairie Apartments “home” and nearly 30 community minded citizens have served on the board of directors during Dennis’ tenure as manager and secretary-treasurer of the non-profit corporation. The apartments are currently 100% occupied as they have been the majority of their existence.

Countless government regulations, procedures and requirements for subsidized rental properties throughout the years are basically the reason for Schulz’s decision to retire.

“It has been enjoyable, for the most part, working with a host of tenants, elderly and young alike, who have called Prairie Apartments “home”, and serving, with a variety of individuals on the board through the years. After 45+ years of managing and attempting to remain compliant with all of the federal mandates and regulations, I have simply decided that now was the perfect time to retire, not only for my own well-being but for the well-being and future of the corporation.” remarked Schulz.

Ron Kerzman, who has been in charge of maintenance at the apartments since November 1, 1999, (nearly 20 years) will also be retiring along with Schulz on July 31st.

Dennis said, "The original 50 year FmHA-USDA mortgage is now. . .

