Post-Termination Hearing Held For Officers

Posted 7/03/17 (Mon)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

After roughly nine hours of testimony at a post-termination hearing, ND Administrative Law Judge Timothy Dawson gave both attorneys 7 days to provide him with briefs on the case involving James Waldo and Nathan Weber’s employment with the city of Napoleon. Waldo and Weber were city of Napoleon police officers who were put on administrative leave on February 7, 2017 and on February 21 they were dismissed of their duties. Since the dismal of the officers Weber has since died and was represented by his widow Christina Weber.

Waldo and Weber were represented by William Black while the city of Napoleon was represented by Brian Schmidt.

Since their termination Waldo and Weber contested the firing which led to the constitutional procedure of holding a public post-termination hearing which was held on Tues., June 27 at the Napoleon City Hall. At this hearing both sides, city, as well as Waldo/Weber, were represented by their attorneys.

At the start of the hearing Judge Dawson said there would be no decision offered at the conclusion of the hearing and once he does offer his decision to the city council they have the right to accept or reject his decision while Waldo/Weber may also appeal the decision.

The need for the hearing was the result of attempting to determine if there was just cause to terminate James Waldo and Nathan Weber as city of Napoleon Police officers.

There were three reasons offered by city for the dismal of officers James Waldo and Nathan Weber.

1.

