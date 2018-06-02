Piece By Piece

Posted 2/06/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

One rural Napoleon man spends his winter free time putting pieces together one by one.

About three decades ago, Bert Schumacher realized he enjoys creating puzzle masterpieces, with one thousand pieces or more. “I’ve done four 1,000 piece puzzles this year so far. Anything under 1,000 is too little,” he says.

Schumacher says he enjoys the relaxing hobby because it keeps him thinking. The biggest puzzle he has ever put together was 2,000. “I had to put it on the kitchen table because it was the only space big enough. It was about three feet by four,” he explained.

While he has done hundreds of puzzles, Bert said he never puts the same one together “I never do them twice. I trade them or sell them.”

His least favorite puzzle is the 3D puzzle, which he did try but didn’t enjoy. He also said he hasn’t tried his hand at the new craze of putting together puzzles electronically, on a tablet or ipad.

“My favorite puzzles have. . .

