Piatz To Be Inducted Into Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Posted 2/12/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

“I just love the competition. It worked for me and came natural,” said a 1980 Napoleon High School graduate about his wrestling career, which all started when he was just a fourth grader, and now he is being inducted into the North Dakota State Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Jeff Piatz of Prior Lake, MN, said he was walking to a basketball game when he was a fourth grader with his neighbor and friend, Wayne Scherr, who was a seventh grader at the time. As Scherr tried recruiting athletes for an upcoming wrestling tournament at the school, he asked Piatz if he wanted to wrestle. “Yah, I’ll do that,” responded Piatz. Scherr was inducted into the ND Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.

Jeff said he got pinned during his first match and took third at the tournament. “Then I was hooked,” he said. And, his wrestling career began.

Throughout high school Piatz placed at the state wrestling tournament five times, taking fifth place twice, second once and was a two-time state champion. The team also took the state title twice while he was in high school.

After graduating, Piatz attended Valley City State to pursue a degree in teaching physical education and business education. He also continued his wrestling career for four years and qualified for nationals his senior year of college.

Piatz has a few years of assistant and head coaching on his record, as he coached in Kansas and also Minnesota, while he taught at schools in both places.

Throughout the years Jeff said he has so many memorable moments, but one which still stands out to this day is. . .

