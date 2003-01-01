Past Intl. Director To Speak At Lion’s 90th Birthday

Posted 9/24/19 (Tue)

Past Lions International Director Patricia (Pat) Vannett, Bismarck, will be guest speaker at the Napoleon Lions Club’s 90th anniversary on Thursday, October 3. The event will be held at the Downtowner Banquet Room. Lions club members from surrounding areas have been invited to the event.

Patricia Vannett was elected to serve a two-year term as a director of Lions Clubs International at the association’s 100th international convention held in Chicago in 2017. A member of the Mandan Lions Club, and a Lion since 2003, she has held many offices, including club president, zone chairperson, district governor and multiple district offices. Director Vannett is a realtor.

The Napoleon Lions Club was organized in October, 1929 with the Bismarck Lions Club being the sponsoring club. Twenty members were charter members and eight more joined the first month. Currently there are 18 members in the club with meetings held monthly.

The Napoleon Lions have helped in many events in the community through their 90 years. Most notable projects include instrumental in getting a medical clinic built at Napoleon; assisted in getting a toll free telephone exchange between Napoleon and Wishek, getting a road constructed and paved leading to Beaver Lake State Park, getting Highway 34 east of Highway 30 paved, assisted with surveys and other work to establish low cost rural housing, and the Napoleon care center, instrumental in getting lots within the city numbered and streets and avenues named so all houses and businesses in Napoleon could have a number.

The local club was sponsor for the annual. . .

