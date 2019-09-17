Palmer Amaranth Found In Emmons County

Posted 9/17/19 (Tue)

Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri) has been confirmed in Emmons County in south central North Dakota. A crop scout brought a suspect sample to the local North Dakota State University Extension office, who submitted samples for DNA analysis to the National Agricultural Genotyping Center, where it was confirmed as Palmer amaranth.

This is the second finding this year. Palmer amaranth was found in Grant County in late August.

“I strongly encourage agricultural producers to monitor millet plantings for Palmer amaranth, as that may again be the likely source of infestation,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “With harvest season in full swing, farmers are encouraged to scout fields and clean excess dirt and plant debris off equipment between fields to prevent unintentional spread.”

Palmer amaranth was confirmed last year in. . .

