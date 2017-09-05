Packed Council Room

Posted 5/09/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council meeting room was packed with about 35 guests during the regular meeting last Monday, May 1.

All council members were present including Shawn Moch, Ron Kerzman, Jon Starkey, Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Dawn Foster and Mayor Todd Moos.

The guests and the council heard a letter, written by Napoleon resident Mary Waldo, read by Megan Renfro.

After Waldo’s letter, Renfro also read a letter she wrote. Both letters addressed accountability, policy and procedures of the city/policing, along with addressing the recent death of Napoleon resident and former police officer Nathan Weber.

Mayor Moos thanked Renfro and Waldo for their comments and said, “Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family from the council.”

Napoleon resident Leona Kuhn, who was on the agenda to present a bill to the city, began speaking by holding up an envelope and telling Moos it was a petition for his recall. Moos reminded Kuhn to stick to the agenda.

Napoleon resident Linda Howard, who was not on the agenda, began speaking with a determined demeanor about how Moos should volunteer to quit. Moos told Howard she was not on the agenda, but Howard kept on speaking. Moos again asked Howard to refrain from speaking or she will have to leave. After questioning who would make her leave,. . .

