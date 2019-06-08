Over 400 Descend Upon Napoleon

Once again more than 400 Alumni of Napoleon, Kintyre and Burnstad descended upon Napoleon to attend the 49th annual All-School Reunion banquet on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Association secretary/treasurer Anita Fettig reported 403 folks associated with the three schools were served the evening banquet meal at the Napoleon American Legion Hall. In 2018, 343 were served, while in 2017, 424 were served during the Alumni banquet.

Honored guests as Alumni for 2019 were Steve Engelhardt and the late Karen Strand, who passed away early Sat., Aug. 3 due to cancer related issues.

The weekend kicked off Friday night with the Napoleon FFA Alumni Chapter hosting a street dance, with music by October Road and with over 600 people attending this event. Saturday the Napoleon Business Association offered a variety of events on Main Street for the kids as well as a cake walk and kiddie pedal tractor pull. There was also a vendor/craft show which was hosted in the Downtowner Banquet room. The Downtowner also hosted a bean bag toss with 17 teams entered. Winning the tournament was the team of Chad Weigel and Brett Gross who defeated Duane Moch and Jamison Fettig for the title. In addition to local restaurants serving food, the Napoleon Knights of Columbus served walking tacos on the street. The Napoleon Public School was open for tours which were also well attended. A home-made quilt auction was held at the Napoleon Golden Age Hall and the Logan County Farmers Union offered free watermelon on Main Street. An alumni Mass was held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.

A 5:00 p.m. no host-social was held at the American Legion Hall followed by the 6:00 p.m. banquet which was presided over by Alumni Assoc. president Jody Horner. Classes celebrating a special year were recognized during the banquet as well as those who graduated over 60 years ago, as well as teachers and administrators. The oldest in attendance were Gordon Hoberg, Ann Hellmuth and Clara (Gross) Braun, all from the class of 1946, graduating 73 years ago.

The honored Alumni Steve Engelhardt was recognized and his speech was read by his nephew, Eric Lang, while Karen (Grenz) Strand had prepared her speech which was read by Carol Wagner.

Special class photos were taken which also appear on other pages of this issue.

