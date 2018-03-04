One Teacher Resigns Other Contracts Approved

Posted 4/03/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A teacher resignation, along with teacher contracts were approved at a special Napoleon School Board meeting last Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

All board members were present including President Allan Weigel, Crystal Johnson, Chuck Wald, Jeff Schneider and Nick Breidenbach.

After a letter was read, the board approved the resignation of Kris Thompson (HS English). Superintendent Rich Bjerklie was granted permission to open the English position and the ability to open a history position (if needed), as in-house staff are eligible to move to different positions where needed.

The board also approved staff contracts for. . .

