One More Song

Posted 3/21/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

“It’s ten to one and you hear people chanting, ‘one more song!’ one more song!’ I can never say no,” said TM Xpress DJ Todd Moos of Napoleon, about one of his favorite memories of being an audio consultant.

The music gigs started as a hobby in 1982, when Moos was 18. “I have always enjoyed music. It’s my go-to. Music is my life,” he said.

Moos began to DJ house parties with his top of the line home stereo system, but the shows snowballed from there. He recalls his first DJ performance was for John Engelhardt at the Korner Bar in Napoleon. “He kept asking me back,” he said, as more and more people started to book him. In 1987 he decided to make DJ his second job title and created TM Xpress, in which Dave Moser suggested the business name. “I would play wherever: Bismarck, Fargo, South Dakota, Minnesota,” and many small towns in between, he mentioned.

Moos would. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition