Olympian Has Ties To Napoleon

Posted 2/13/18 (Tue)

As many across the globe tune into the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea on TV or online, one athlete, with ties to Napoleon, is competing at the games. Nathan (Nate) Weber, who grew up in Thornton, CO, and is a 2005 high school graduate, is a bobsled pusher for a four-man team in Pyeongchang.

Weber’s mom, Shari (Johnson) Weber, grew up in Napoleon and is a 1979 NHS graduate. He is also the grandson of. . .

