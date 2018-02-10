Oktoberfest Friday In Napoleon

Posted 10/02/18 (Tue)

The Tri-County Tourism Alliance is hosting their 6th annual Oktoberfest in Napoleon this Friday, October 5. The festivities, sponsored by the Napoleon Park Board, will run from 8:00 p.m. to midnight at the White Maid Restaurant & Bar.

There will be samples of new beer varieties and samples of German foods, beer stein holding contest, brat eating contest, silent auction, chicken dance, oom-pah music, outfit contest and more.

Napoleon Park Board member and Chairperson of Oktoberfest, Laura Henry said . . .

